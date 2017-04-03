Gomez' seven-minute hat-trick earns Wolfsburg comeback draw

BERLIN: VfL Wolfsburg striker Mario Gomez scored a hat-trick in seven minutes late in the game to secure a 3-3 draw at Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Sunday and continue his stellar scoring run under coach Andries Jonker.

The 31-year-old Germany forward headed home after 80 and 83 minutes to bring Wolfsburg level after goals from Karim Bellarabi and Kevin Volland had put the hosts ahead.

He then converted an 87th minute penalty for his treble before Leverkusen's Kai Havertz equalised two minutes later.

Gomez, who now has 12 league goals this season, made it nine consecutive matches in which he has scored under Jonker.

He netted in all five matches of Jonker's brief stint as interim Bayern Munich coach in the 2010/11 season and has scored in all four matches since the Dutchman took over the Wolves.

The result lifted Wolfsburg two places to 13th on 30 points from 26 matches, two behind Leverkusen.

Leaders Bayern Munich crushed visitors Augsburg 6-0 on Saturday to maintain a 13-point gap at the top over RB Leipzig who won 4-0 at bottom side Darmstadt 98.

