Grace breaks major single round record with 62

SOUTHPORT, England: South African Branden Grace set a new record for the lowest score by a man in a round of major championship golf with his 62 at the British Open on Saturday.

Grace, ranked 35th in the world, made eight birdies in his bogey-free, eight under par third round at the par-70 Royal Birkdale course.

Thirty-one players have shot rounds of 63 in major championships, mostly recently Justin Thomas at last month's U.S. Open.

