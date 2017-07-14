Grassroots leagues to trial sin-bins for dissent next season

REUTERS: English football will trial temporary dismissals, also known as sin-bins, across 32 grassroots leagues in 2017-18 season, the Football Association announced on Friday.

The sin-bins will apply to selected divisions in England's Step Seven - the lowest tier of National League system - and the leagues below.

The FA has chosen to focus on dissent, which has amounted to a quarter of all yellow cards last season. The pilot scheme is also expected to improve match day experiences of referees.

"This is a fantastic opportunity to reduce dissent across the grassroots of the game," Mark Ives, FA head of judicial services, said in a statement.

"I am encouraged by the level of enthusiasm from County FAs, leagues, clubs and referees and in their collective commitment to make a difference to our great game at a local level.

"I look forward to seeing a positive impact during the course of the season."

Advertisement Advertisement

Men's, women's, adult, youth, Saturday and Sunday leagues have all been shortlisted for the pilot scheme.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Mark Heinrich)