Griezmann earns Atletico draw, Torres carried off

BARCELONA: Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann scored with a brilliant dipping shot to secure a 1-1 draw at Deportivo La Coruna in La Liga on Thursday although the goal was overshadowed by Fernando Torres being carried off on a stretcher wearing a neck brace.

Former Spain striker Torres fell face down on the pitch in the 85th minute after challenging for the ball with Alex Bergantinos and required urgent treatment from the physios.

Players from both teams looked concerned as an eerie silence fell over the Riazor stadium while the home fans applauded Torres, who had regained consciousness, as he left the pitch.

A statement from Atletico said the 32-year-old Torres had suffered head trauma and would spend the night under medical observation in a hospital in Coruna.

Deportivo's former West Bromwich Albion and Real Betis manager Pepe Mel had earlier seen his side take a surprise lead in his first game in charge when Florin Andone pounced on a terrible goal kick from Jan Oblak to score in the 13th minute.

Oblak mis-hit the ball and it was headed towards a surprised Jose Gimenez but Romanian forward Andone was more alert and intercepted before slipping the ball past the keeper.

Atletico's France international Griezmann levelled in the 68th after playing a one-two with Yannick Carrasco and calmly sending the ball spinning at speed over keeper German Lux.

The draw takes Atletico on to 46 points, one point clear of Real Sociedad in the fight for fourth spot after the Basques were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Eibar on Tuesday.

Deportivo are a point above the relegation zone after ending a four-game losing streak which saw Gaizka Garitano sacked.

Third-placed Sevilla, who have 52 points and are five adrift of leaders Barcelona and four behind Real Madrid, were hosting Athletic Bilbao later on Thursday.

(Reporting by Richard Martin)