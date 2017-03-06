Griezmann, Gameiro get Atletico back to winning ways

BARCELONA: Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.

Top scorer Griezmann latched onto a through ball from Koke to arrow a first-time finish into the bottom corner in the 10th minute, while Gameiro notched his 10th league goal this season three minutes after the break with the help of a deflection.

Griezmann then rounded off the scoring in the 83rd when he pounced on an over-hit pass from team mate Thomas Partey and poked home to score his 12th league goal of the campaign.

It was a crucial victory for Atletico, who lost to Barcelona last weekend and suffered a disappointing 1-1 draw at Deportivo La Coruna on Thursday.

Club favourite Fernando Torres sat in the stands after recovering from head trauma sustained against Deportivo and was given a standing ovation by supporters in the second half.

Atletico are fourth place in the La Liga standings on 49 points, one ahead of Real Sociedad, who won 3-2 at Real Betis on Friday.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Toby Davis)