Griezmann leaves it late to dent Real Madrid's title tilt

Real Madrid's title hopes were dented as Antoine Griezmann grabbed an 85th-minute equaliser for city rivals Atletico in a 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu on Saturday.

  • Posted 09 Apr 2017 01:25
Pepe opened the scoring for Real with a looping header that flew past Jan Oblak in the 52nd minute and it looked like the hosts would earn three points to move five clear of Barcelona at the top of La Liga.

Fernando Torres missed a one-on-one as the visitors searched for parity, which eventually came when substitute Angel Correa split the defence with a through-ball that Griezmann slotted past Keylor Navas.

Barcelona visit Malaga later on Saturday and can go ahead of Real at the top of the table on goal difference with a victory, albeit having played one game more.

- Reuters