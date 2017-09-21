Guendogan's latest knee injury not serious - Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has eased fears of an extended layoff for Ilkay Guendogan after the midfielder injured his knee an hour into City's 2-1 League Cup win at West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday.

Guendogan, who was making his first start for City after damaging knee ligaments in December, received treatment on the pitch after being clattered by West Brom midfielder Claudio Yacob and could not continue.

Guardiola said the Germany international had not suffered a recurrence of the cruciate ligament injury that cut short his first season in England.

"It was a tough situation for him but I think Ilkay will be okay," Guardiola told British media.

"He has a small issue with his knee, but not like before and I don't think it will be anything serious."

City, who are joint top of the Premier League with rivals Manchester United after five games, host basement side Crystal Palace on Saturday.

(Writing by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Nick Mulvenney)