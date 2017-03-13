Hadwin clinches first PGA Tour victory, honeymoon on hold

REUTERS: Canadian Adam Hadwin parred the final hole to claim his first victory on the PGA Tour, a one-stroke win over American Patrick Cantlay at the Valspar Championship in Florida on Sunday.

Hadwin sank a one-foot tap-in for the victory after Cantlay bogeyed the par-four 18th, failing to get up-and-down from a greenside bunker.

The Canadian carded a closing 71 to finish at 14-under-par 270 at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, with Cantlay (68) second on 13-under.

Hadwin is the 14th Canadian to win on the PGA Tour. His victory earns him an invitation to next month's Masters, which means he will need to postpone his honeymoon planned for that week.

