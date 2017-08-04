Halfpenny joins Scarlets on a three-year deal

British and Irish Lions fullback Leigh Halfpenny has signed a three-year contract with Scarlets in a deal partly funded by the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU), the Pro12 champions have announced.

The 28-year-old returns to Wales and will be available for 2019 World Cup selection after spending three years with French side Toulon.

"I'm delighted to be coming back to play in Wales," Halfpenny said in a statement.

"I would like to thank the Scarlets and the WRU for giving me the opportunity to sign a National Dual Contract and can't wait to get started."

Halfpenny has been capped 71 time by Wales to add to his four for the Lions.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

