Hamilton wins in China, Vettel second

  • Posted 09 Apr 2017 15:55
  • Updated 09 Apr 2017 16:04
Formula One - F1 - Chinese Grand Prix - Shanghai, China - 08/04/17 - Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain drives during the third practice session at the Shanghai International Circuit. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI: Lewis Hamilton took victory for Mercedes in Sunday's Chinese Formula One Grand Prix ahead of Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel in second and Max Verstappen of Red Bull taking third.

Hamilton crossed the line 6.2 seconds ahead of Vettel, the winner of last month's season-opening race in Australia.


More to follow.

- Reuters