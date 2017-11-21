Handscomb looking forward to Barmy Army banter

Australia batsman Peter Handscomb is aware that due to his English parentage he is likely to be a target for abuse from some sections of opposing fans during the Ashes, and he cannot wait to find out what the Barmy Army has in store for him.

MELBOURNE: Australia batsman Peter Handscomb is aware that due to his English parentage he is likely to be a target for abuse from some sections of opposing fans during the Ashes, and he cannot wait to find out what the Barmy Army has in store for him.

The 26-year-old middle order batsman will make his Ashes debut at the Gabba on Thursday when the five-match series starts in Brisbane and he is braced for some jovial barbs when the action begins.

"I hope they've got a song for me," Handscomb told reporters on Tuesday. "I'll be disappointed if they don't. I want to see what they've got.

"Both my parents are English; Dad was born in Cambridge and Mum (in) southwest London. (But) they both came over here 30-35 years ago, mate, so they are well and truly Australian now.

"They will be backing me and the Australian team, that's for sure."

The Victorian has had a strong start to his test career, scoring two hundreds and four fifties in 10 matches in the longest format at an average of almost 57 with the bat.

"Most of my (extended) family is in England," he said. "I am getting the well-wishers of 'I hope you go well but I hope the rest of the team doesn't'.

"The whole atmosphere and crowd is going to be awesome. I'm going to try and enjoy it."

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien)