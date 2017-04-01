Channel NewsAsia

Hanyu dethrones Fernandez to win world title

  • Posted 01 Apr 2017 20:35
Figure Skating - ISU World Championships 2017 - Men's Free Skating - Helsinki, Finland - 1/4/17 - Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan competes. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Figure Skating - ISU World Championships 2017 - Men's Free Skating - Helsinki, Finland - 1/4/17 - Javier Fernandez of Spain competes. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Figure Skating - ISU World Championships 2017 - Men's Free Skating - Helsinki, Finland - 1/4/17 - Boyang Jin of China competes. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Figure Skating - ISU World Championships 2017 - Men's Free Skating - Helsinki, Finland - 1/4/17 - Shoma Uno of Japan competes. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Figure Skating - ISU World Championships 2017 - Men's Free Skating - Helsinki, Finland - 1/4/17 - Shoma Uno of Japan competes. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Figure Skating - ISU World Championships 2017 - Men's Free Skating - Helsinki, Finland - 1/4/17 - Boyang Jin of China competes. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Figure Skating - ISU World Championships 2017 - Men's Free Skating - Helsinki, Finland - 1/4/17 - Boyang Jin of China competes. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Figure Skating - ISU World Championships 2017 - Men's Free Skating - Helsinki, Finland - 1/4/17 - Boyang Jin of China reacts after his performance. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Figure Skating - ISU World Championships 2017 - Men's Free Skating - Helsinki, Finland - 1/4/17 - Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan competes. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Figure Skating - ISU World Championships 2017 - Men's Free Skating - Helsinki, Finland - 1/4/17 - Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan competes. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Figure Skating - ISU World Championships 2017 - Men's Free Skating - Helsinki, Finland - 1/4/17 - Shoma Uno (L) of Japan and his team member react after the performance. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Figure Skating - ISU World Championships 2017 - Men's Short Program - Helsinki, Finland - 30/3/17 - Javier Fernandez of Spain competes. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Figure Skating - ISU World Championships 2017 - Men's Free Skating - Helsinki, Finland - 1/4/17 - Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan competes. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Figure Skating - ISU World Championships 2017 - Men's Short Program - Helsinki, Finland - 30/3/17 - Javier Fernandez of Spain competes. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Figure Skating - ISU World Championships 2017 - Men's Free Skating - Helsinki, Finland - 1/4/17 - Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan reacts after his performance. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Figure Skating - ISU World Championships 2017 - Men's Short Program - Helsinki, Finland - 30/3/17 - Javier Fernandez of Spain competes. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Figure Skating - ISU World Championships 2017 - Men's Free Skating - Helsinki, Finland - 1/4/17 - Yuzuru Hanyu (C) of Japan and his team members react after the performance. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Figure Skating - ISU World Championships 2017 - Men's Free Skating - Helsinki, Finland - 1/4/17 - Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan gestures. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
HELSINKI: Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu ended Javier Fernandez's two year-reign as world champion by producing a dazzling free skate to win the men's title at the world figure skating championships on Saturday.

Hanyu had trailed the Spanish champion by 10.66 points after finishing fifth in the short programme but overhauled that deficit with a mesmerising performance that earned him a world record 223.20 points for the free skate.

After finishing with the silver medal for the last two years, the 2014 champion again struck gold with a total of 321.59.

Shoma Uno made it a 1-2 for Japan in the final world championships before next February's Winter Olympics. He claimed silver with 319.31.

China's Jin Boyang completed a clean sweep of the medals for Asia by capturing a second successive bronze.

Fernandez dropped to fourth place after a scratchy performance, which included a fall on his quadruple Salchow.

(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ed Osmond)

- Reuters