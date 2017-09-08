Hard cheese - MotoGP rider blames injury on Parmesan

REUTERS: British MotoGP rider Cal Crutchlow has blamed his latest injury, a severed tendon in his left index finger, on hard cheese.

"Cutting Parmesan's a dangerous thing," the LCR Honda rider told reporters at Italy's Misano circuit ahead of Sunday's San Marino Grand Prix.

"I wish I could give you a story like I had to fight a bear or something good.

"Lucy (his wife) does the cooking. I'm a terrible cook so I don't bother. But I was cutting the cheese to go with my dinner...and the knife came out of the cheese and went straight in my finger."

Crutchlow said he went to bed and woke up the next morning with his finger still bleeding, at which point he decided to get it seen to and was referred to hospital, where he then needed surgery.

"It was a bad day on Monday but I managed to ride the bike on Tuesday in Barcelona," said the two times race winner, who is eighth in the MotoGP standings. "It's difficult, sure, but I think it's possible.

"Obviously it's disappointing after a good weekend in Silverstone...maybe it won't cause problems or maybe it will," he added.

The Briton was fourth at his home grand prix, the race before San Marino, after qualifying on the front row in third place.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Toby Davis)