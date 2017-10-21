Hardie suspended from Scotland, club duties

Scotland and Edinburgh loose forward John Hardie has been suspended from playing for both club and country pending an investigation, the Scottish Rugby Union has said.

The SRU did not give any reason for the suspension, or the timeline of any investigation.

"Scottish Rugby and Edinburgh Rugby confirm Scotland international and Edinburgh forward, John Hardie, has been suspended from duty pending an internal investigation," the SRU said in their statement.

"As a result the player will not be available for selection for Edinburgh, or the Scotland national team.

"It is normal practice with such matters that we are unable to comment further given the nature of the investigation."

The 29-year-old was born and raised in New Zealand and qualified for Scotland through his grandmother.

He moved from the Otago Highlanders to join Edinburgh in 2015 and was fast-tracked into the Scotland side by then coach Vern Cotter.

The openside flanker debuted against Italy shortly before the 2015 World Cup and has made 16 test appearances since, with his most recent test against Fiji in Suva in June.

