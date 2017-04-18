Harry Redknapp appointed Birmingham manager

LONDON: Harry Redknapp has replaced Gianfranco Zola as manager of Birmingham, the struggling Championship club announced on Tuesday.

The 70-year-old former Tottenham boss takes charge with Birmingham three points above the relegation zone after a dismal four-month spell under Zola.

Redknapp's most recent managerial post was with Jordan. He last worked in English football with Derby as an adviser.

Zola stood down on Monday, declaring: "I sacked myself."

The 50-year-old Italian was a controversial appointment by the club's Chinese owners after they sacked Gary Rowett, who had Birmingham well placed to challenge for a place in the play-offs, in December.

However he oversaw the club slide from that lofty position to just two wins in 22 matches, and after Monday's 2-0 defeat at home to Burton they are just three points above the drop zone with three matches remaining.

Redknapp's first game as Blues' boss is Saturday's city derby at Aston Villa.