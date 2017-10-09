Hatton retains Dunhill Links title

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Englishman Tyrrell Hatton became the first man to retain the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship title as he won by three shots after a six-under-par final round at St Andrews on Sunday.

The world number 29 started the day five shots clear of the field and carded a 66 to win on 24-under ahead of compatriot Ross Fisher, who set a course record with an 11-under 61.

"It's an unbelievable feeling," said Hatton. "It felt so much harder than last year, maybe that's just a bit more pressure on myself but I'm so happy that I managed to defend it and what a great week again.

"What a great round of golf from Fish, it's amazing. He pushed me all the way and I was very happy to get over the line."

Fisher, who played in the 2010 Ryder Cup, made 11 birdies for the lowest score in more than 13,300 professional rounds at the Old Course. He missed an eagle putt for a 59 at the last.

It was the second year in a row that Fisher had finished second at the Dunhill Links, this time four shots clear of Frenchman Victor Dubuisson, who carded a 63.

"To go out and shoot a score like that with no bogeys, I just saw the lines and was hitting good putts and they were going in," said Fisher.

"You almost want to keep going and I didn't want it to end. At the home of golf I wanted to try and give that putt on the last a try for 59 and just came up a bit shy.

"Unfortunately I've got to sign for a 61 but I'll definitely take it."

(Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Rex Gowar)