Heavy rain delays start in Chittagong test

REUTERS: Heavy rain delayed the start of the third day's play in the second and final test between Australia and Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Australia, who were beaten inside four days in the first test in Dhaka, will resume on 225 for two, still 80 behind the hosts' first innings total of 305 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

David Warner will resume on 88 with Peter Handscomb on 69, the blossoming third wicket partnership already worth 127 runs.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Ian Ransom)