Hegazi heads West Brom to 1-0 win over Bournemouth

REUTERS: Egyptian defender Ahmed Hegazi scored a first-half header on his Premier League debut to give West Bromwich Albion a well-deserved 1-0 victory over Bournemouth at the Hawthorns on the opening day of their season.

Striker Jay Rodriguez, bought from Southampton during the summer for 12 million pounds, was busy early on for the home side, going close twice in two first-half minutes with a header and a shot.

Hegazi, on loan from Egypt's Al Ahly, scored the only goal of the game for West Brom in the 31st minute, deftly heading Chris Brunt's inswinging ball from the right between the legs of Bournemouth keeper Asmir Begovic in the 31st minute.

Bournemouth camped on the edge of the West Brom penalty area for much of the second half but struggled to find time and space to shoot as West Brom hung on for the win.

