Hemed sends Brighton back to top

LONDON: Brighton & Hove Albion returned to the top of England's second-tier Championship with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Cardiff City at the Amex stadium on Tuesday.

Chris Hughton's side dominated throughout but had to wait until the 73rd minute for Israeli international Tomer Hemed to strike after he slipped past Sol Bamba to smash home the ball.

The win puts Brighton two points ahead of Newcastle and 11 points clear of third-placed Reading, who beat Fulham 1-0 with a 49th-minute goal from Roy Beerens.

