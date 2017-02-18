Hernandez double helps Leverkusen sink Augsburg

BERLIN: Mexican striker Javier Hernandez scored twice in Bayer Leverkusen's 3-1 victory at lowly Augsburg on Friday to make it two wins in a row for the visitors and lift them back into contention for a European spot.

The victory was also good news for Leverkusen coach Roger Schmidt, with speculation rife about his future and the team facing Atletico Madrid next week in the Champions League round of 16 first leg.

Karim Bellarabi tapped in to complete a textbook break by Leverkusen and score the league's 50,000th goal in the 23rd minute.

Hernandez doubled the lead, drilling in from 10 metres and added his second in the 65th minute after Dominik Kohr had pulled a goal back for the hosts on the hour.

Hernandez's double, his third this season, took his league tally to 10 goals and helped lift Leverkusen to eighth in the standings and back into contention for European qualification.

Leaders Bayern Munich, seven points clear at the top, take on Champions League hopefuls Hertha Berlin on Saturday while RB Leipzig, in second place, travel to Borussia Moenchengladbach on Sunday.

