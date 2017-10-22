Herrera highlights lack of passion and calls on United to respond

REUTERS: Midfielder Ander Herrera said Manchester United players lacked the passion of their Huddersfield counterparts in the 2-1 defeat at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday and called on his side to respond immediately to the setback.

First-half goals from Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre were enough for the promoted Yorkshire side to secure a first win over United since 1952, inflicting a first defeat of the season on Jose Mourinho's men.

Herrera was clearly unhappy with a defeat which left United five points adrift of rivals Manchester City at the top of the table, saying Huddersfield wanted the victory more than United. The midweek League Cup match against Swansea offered a perfect opportunity to issue a response, he added.

"It was a very tough day because we had a big chance to keep winning games," the Spaniard told MUTV. "We didn’t do it. They were more aggressive in the first half and played with more passion in the first 30-35 minutes.

"They deserve the victory. We didn’t do enough to get the three points and we cannot think now that we have lost everything because we still have to play a lot of games. We now have two very tough Premier League games, you never know, you can win against anyone and lose against anyone.

"You want the opportunity to play again as quickly as possible and that’s what’s going to happen again against Swansea."

(Reporting by Peter Hall; Editing by Clare Fallon)