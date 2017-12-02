Higuain ends former club Napoli's unbeaten start

Gonzalo Higuain struck an early goal to give Juventus a 1-0 win against Serie A leaders Napoli and end his former club's unbeaten start to the league season on Friday.

Champions Juventus defended resolutely and were rarely in danger despite allowing their uninspired opponents to dominate possession at the San Paolo stadium.

The win took Juventus within one point of Napoli who had gone unbeaten through their first 14 games, dropping only four points.

Napoli remained on 38 with Juventus on 37 and Inter Milan, who will go top if they beat Chievo at home on Sunday, on 36.

Fourth-placed AS Roma also closed the gap with a 3-1 win over SPAL after the visitors had Felipe Dias sent off in the 11th minute for fouling Edin Dzeko when the Bosnia player had a clear run on goal.

