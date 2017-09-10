Hingis and Murray win US Open mixed doubles

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

NEW YORK: Switzerland's Martina Hingis and Britain's Jamie Murray fought off a match point to defeat Hao-Ching Chan and Michael Venus 6-1 4-6 (10-8) to claim the U.S. Open mixed doubles title on Saturday.

The top-seeded partnership, which won their first tournament together at Wimbledon in July, pushed their team record to an unblemished 10-0 with the win over the number three seed.

Hingis, a former world number one singles player who won the U.S. Open title 20 years ago, praised her partner, who is the brother of world number two Andy Murray.

"He's a great partner to have. His wingspan as you saw at the end," she said, referring to Murray's reaching overhead smash that ended the tight tie breaker to cap off the hour-long contest.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll, editing by Gene Cherry)