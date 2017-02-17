Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

Hirscher wins his first giant slalom gold

Marcel Hirscher led Austria to a one-two in the men's giant slalom on Friday for the fifth world championships gold medal of his illustrious Alpine skiing career but first in the discipline.

  • Posted 17 Feb 2017 22:20
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships - Men's Giant Slalom - St. Moritz, Switzerland - 17/2/17 - Austria's gold medalist Marcel Hirscher walks past Norway's bronze medalist Leif Kristian Haugen. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships - Men's Giant Slalom - St. Moritz, Switzerland - 17/2/17 - Austria's gold medalist Marcel Hirscher removes his helmet as bronze medalist Leif Kristian Haugen of Norway looks on. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships - Men's Giant Slalom - St. Moritz, Switzerland - 17/2/17 - Austria's Marcel Hirscher reacts after winning gold. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships St. Moritz - Men's Giant Slalom
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships - Men's Giant Slalom - St. Moritz, Switzerland - 17/2/17 - Austria's gold medalist Marcel Hirscher reacts at the finish line. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships - Men's Giant Slalom - St. Moritz, Switzerland - 17/2/17 - Austria's gold medalist Marcel Hirscher reacts at the finish line. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships - Men's Giant Slalom - St. Moritz, Switzerland - 17/2/17 - Austria's gold medalist Marcel Hirscher reacts at the finish line. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
prev
next

ST MORITZ, Switzerland: Marcel Hirscher led Austria to a one-two in the men's giant slalom on Friday for the fifth world championships gold medal of his illustrious Alpine skiing career but first in the discipline.

The five times overall World Cup champion, and current leader, beat team mate Roland Leitinger to the top step of the podium to make up for missing out in 2013 and 2015 when he won silver.

Hirscher also finished second in the combined in St Moritz.

"It's an unbelievable feeling after one of the toughest races we've had this season so far," the 27-year old said in a podium interview. "I am very thankful for this."

Hirscher will go into Sunday's slalom, the final event of the championships, as strong favourite for a golden double after a pair of superb runs saw him edge Leitinger by 0.25 seconds.

Leitinger climbed from sixth position after the first run to capture the silver medal while Norwegian Leif Kristian Haugen moved up from seventh to bronze.

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Alan Baldwin)

- Reuters