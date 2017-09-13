Hodgson named Crystal Palace manager
Former England coach Roy Hodgson was appointed Crystal Palace manager on Tuesday, the Premier League club's chairman Steve Parish said.
LONDON: Former England coach Roy Hodgson was appointed Crystal Palace manager on Tuesday, the Premier League club's chairman Steve Parish said.
Parish posted a message on Twitter saying: "Warm welcome 'back' to #cpfc to Roy Hodgson."
Palace are bottom of the league without a point after four straight defeats.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)