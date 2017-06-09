Hoffenheim coach Nagelsmann extends deal to 2021

Julian Nagelsmann, the Bundesliga's youngest ever coach, extended his contract with Hoffenheim to 2021 on Friday after leading them to a club-best fourth place in the German top flight.

The former junior coach, now 29, took over Hoffenheim at the age of 28 in February 2016 without a proper senior licence but has since been linked several bigger clubs, including Bayern Munich.

Hoffenheim also extended the deal with sports director Alexander Rosen to 2020, with the club set to play in the Champions League qualifying rounds next season.

"Together they succeeded efficiently with limited resources to form a team that plays fresh, attacking football that excited not only domestically but also opened the doors for Europe for the first time," said club CEO Peter Goerlich.

"This success has their handwriting all over it."

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Nick Mulvenney)