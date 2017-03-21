Home comforts can lift Swansea clear, says Clement

REUTERS: Two home wins in a row lifted Bournemouth clear of the relegation zone and Swansea City manager Paul Clement has urged his squad to follow suit as they prepare for back to back home games against Middlesbrough and Tottenham Hotspur.

Swansea sit just one place above the drop zone with nine games left in the Premier League season and Clement says his side must deliver at the Liberty Stadium.

"We now have two home games. Bournemouth have shown what can happen when you string two results together ... now it's our turn," Clement told British media.

"We have four away games and five at home, we have to respond quickly and the game against Middlesbrough is a very, very big game.

"With nine games to go we are 17th, and that is the target for us. If we finish higher than that, it will be a bonus."

Swansea have won their last three home games in the league while Middlesbrough have not won away since beating Sunderland last August.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)