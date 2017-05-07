Horse racing - Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby on sloppy track

Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track on Saturday.

Lookin at Lee finished second, according to unofficial results, in the first leg of U.S. thoroughbred racing's Triple Crown series for 3-year-olds, with Battle of Midway third.

