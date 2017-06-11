Horse racing - Tapwrit beats Irish War Cry to win Belmont Stakes

REUTERS: Todd Pletcher-trained Tapwrit took the lead from Irish War Cry on the final straight and won the Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York on Saturday.

Ridden by Jose Ortiz, Tapwrit entered the long home straight in second place and gradually drew level with the favoured Irish War Cry before pulling away to win in an unofficial time of two minutes, 30.02 seconds for the 1.5-mile distance.

Tapwrit's victory gave Pletcher two of the three races in the Triple Crown. Always Dreaming won the Kentucky Derby.

Tapwrit finished sixth at the Kentucky Derby and then skipped the Preakness.

The one-eyed Patch, also trained by Pletcher, finished a distant third in the 11-horse field.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Gene Cherry)