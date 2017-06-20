Horse Racing: Leicester's Thai owner buys Ascot quintet

ASCOT: Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, the Thai owner of 2016 Premier League champions Leicester City, is hoping for a similar winning feeling at Royal Ascot after purchasing five runners.

The 59-year-old billionaire spent just over £2 million (US$2.5 million) in buying the quintet and also a broodmare at Irish auctioneers Goffs Bloodstock Sales in London on the eve of the sport's most prestigious week on Monday.

Three of the five will run at the Royal meeting on Friday including the most expensive horse, Straight Right.

The £450,000 purchase - trained by Frenchman Christophe Ferland - will line up in the Group One sprint Commonwealth Cup.

"He's (Vichai) looking to build up his stable, and was attracted by the Royal Ascot element of the sale," Alastair Donald, the bloodstock agent who acted for Vichai, told European Bloodstock News.

"He likes horses in general, is very keen on polo, and spends a lot of time in Britain - he's enjoyed being at this sale and getting involved.

"His purchases today will stay with their trainers for this week and then decisions will be made about their futures."

Vichai's acquisition of then unglamorous Leicester City paid off in remarkable fashion when they defied the odds to win the Premier League crown.