Horse Racing: Winter, Caravaggio land Ascot double for O'Brien

Jockey Ryan Moore on Caravaggio (L) wins the Commonwealth Cup ahead of second placed, Adam Kirby on Harry Angel (C) and third placed, William Buick on Blue Point (R) at the Royal Ascot horse racing meet, in Ascot, west of London, on Jun 23, 2017. (Photo: AFP/Daniel Leal-Olivas)

ASCOT, United Kingdom: Winter and Caravaggio propelled Irish trainer Aiden O'Brien and jockey Ryan Moore to victories in the Coronation Stakes and Commonwealth Cup at Ascot on Friday (Jun 23).

Odds-on favourite Winter launched a late charge to gallop clear and win the Coronation Stakes, the grey filly finishing two and a quarter lengths clear to add to his English and Irish 1000 Guineas triumphs.

Roly Poly finished second and Hydrangea third to complete a one-two-three for O'Brien in a repeat of last month's Irish Guineas at the Curragh.

Caravaggio secured a sixth win in as many races in the preceding Commonwealth Cup as Moore waited patiently before pushing the favourite past the Godolphin duo of Harry Angel and Blue Point.

