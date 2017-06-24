Horse Racing: Winter, Caravaggio land Ascot double for O'Brien

ASCOT, United Kingdom: Winter and Caravaggio propelled Irish trainer Aiden O'Brien and jockey Ryan Moore to victories in the Coronation Stakes and Commonwealth Cup at Ascot on Friday (Jun 23).

Odds-on favourite Winter launched a late charge to gallop clear and win the Coronation Stakes, the grey filly finishing two and a quarter lengths clear to add to his English and Irish 1000 Guineas triumphs.

Roly Poly finished second and Hydrangea third to complete a one-two-three for O'Brien in a repeat of last month's Irish Guineas at the Curragh.

Caravaggio secured a sixth win in as many races in the preceding Commonwealth Cup as Moore waited patiently before pushing the favourite past the Godolphin duo of Harry Angel and Blue Point.