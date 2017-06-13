Hosts Malaysia aim to top medal tally for SEA Games: Minister Khairy Jamaluddin

KUALA LUMPUR: With two months to go to the 2017 SEA Games, the pressure is on for the hosts Malaysia, said its Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

This year’s edition will be the first time the competition is held in Kuala Lumpur since 2001 – and it will be the first one Khairy oversees.



“Sleepless nights are a more regular occurrence now for me," he said. “We hope that all the stars align and we get what we want."



In this exclusive interview with Channel NewsAsia, Malaysia's Minister for Youth and Sports Khairy Jamaluddin talks about Malaysia's SEA Games aspirations. (Photo: Sumisha Naidu)

Khairy’s goal for the 2017 SEA Games is clear – he wants Malaysia to top the medal tally, a feat the country has not achieved since it last hosted the biennial competition.



And he told Channel NewsAsia that Thailand, whom he called the "powerhouse of sport in Southeast Asia", is the country to beat.



Thailand have topped the medal tally over the last two editions of the regional competition, and they have set a target of clinching 100 gold medals in all 405 events for the 2017 SEA Games, having bagged 95 golds at the previous edition in Singapore.



Malaysia came in fourth place in 2015, but Khairy is banking on homeground advantage and two years of preparation to achieve their goal.



The National Sports Council of Malaysia predicts that they will have to win at least 109 gold medals to emerge overall champions.



Diving, cycling and squash are some of the sports that have traditionally delivered medals for Malaysia, but Khairy has hinted that there could be other “surprises” in store.



Hopes are also riding high from the public on individual athletes like swimmer Welson Sim. The 20-year-old Sarawakian defeated Olympic champion Mack Horton on Saturday while setting a new national record at the Mare Nostrum Tour Swimming Championship in Monaco.



But the competition is tough in aquatics. Sim might have to overcome the likes of Singapore’s Joseph Schooling, who clinched an Olympic gold after beating American Michael Phelps at Rio de Janeiro last August.



"We're expecting a better performance in swimming as compared to how we fared in Singapore. Swimming is a big haul for any country because there are many medals on offer," said Khairy.



The 41-year-old is no stranger to competitive sports, having been shortlisted to represent Malaysia in polo at the 2017 SEA Games. But he maintains that the regional competition is an avenue to hone athletes who are still developing in their quest to be amongst the world’s best.



"You have to remember that for Malaysia, we rest our world champions at the SEA Games unless certain exceptions are made. We don't send (badminton star) Lee Chong Wei to the SEA Games - so if there are any other countries sending their world champions, remember that," he added. "I hope other countries will also send your younger athletes because that's the spirit of the SEA Games."



However, Malaysia will be making an exception for keirin world champion and Olympics bronze medallist Azizulhasni Awang as the track cyclist has never competed in a big race on home soil before.



Still, Khairy does not want to pin any hopes on certain sports or individuals over others.



"I've told the Malaysian contingent that this is a team effort. Don't just look to one sport or certain athletes to deliver because anything could happen on that day,” he said. "You can surprise us on that day. So don't think 'I'm just here to participate' because you can perform on that day. You could win a medal."



For the minister, the SEA Games is a chance to showcase how ASEAN has grown a region as well.



"I chose the theme 'Rising Together' because this (year) is 50 years of ASEAN and it's important that we celebrate the coming of age of a region that is more confident, that has come further because we are together, because we are more integrated now ... so hopefully it is a celebration for all of us."