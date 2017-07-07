Huddersfield add Danish defender Jorgensen to their ranks

Huddersfield Town's spending spree continued with the Premier League club signing defender Mathias Jorgensen from Danish champions FC Copenhagen on a three-year contract, making him manager David Wagner's 10th signing this transfer window.

REUTERS: Huddersfield Town's spending spree continued with the Premier League club signing defender Mathias Jorgensen from Danish champions FC Copenhagen on a three-year contract, making him manager David Wagner's 10th signing this transfer window.

The Denmark international has played 269 matches for Copenhagen and won 10 trophies in two stints at the club, starting in 2007. The 27-year-old also played for Dutch team PSV Eindhoven, winning the Dutch Super Cup in 2013.

"He is a very complete defender with great experience of being successful in every league he has played in, which served us well with the signings we made last season too," Wagner told the club's website (www.htafc.com).

"His athleticism and football intelligence will be big assets in the Premier League, for sure, and he is a super professional character, which will fit in with our current group of players very well."

Jorgensen, nicknamed Zanka, is Huddersfield's sixth recruit in four days as the club prepare for their first top-tier season in 45 years.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

Advertisement