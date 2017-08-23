Huddersfield sign Sabiri from German side Nuremberg

REUTERS: Huddersfield Town have signed attacking midfielder Abdelhamid Sabiri from German second division side FC Nuremberg for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old Moroccan joined manager David Wagner's side on a three-year contract, with the club having the option of a further year's extension.

"Abdelhamid made a big impression in Germany with his performances for Nuremberg in the second-half of last season," Wagner said in a statement.

"The number of goals he has scored from his position is very impressive, which comes from good football intelligence.

"He is still learning the game and his space to develop is huge. We will give him all the support he needs to help him become the best player he can be."

Sabiri scored five goals in nine Bundesliga 2 appearances last season and joins a Huddersfield side high on confidence after becoming the first newly-promoted team to win their first two Premier League matches.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)