Huetter wins in Lake Louise as Vonn crashes

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta: Austria's Cornelia Huetter won the women's downhill at Lake Louise on Friday after American favourite Lindsey Vonn crashed out of the World Cup event.

Huetter claimed her second World Cup victory by posting a time of one minute 48.53 seconds to edge Liechtenstein's Tina Weirather (1:48.62). American Mikaela Shiffrin took third in 1:48.83.

Vonn, a frequent winner at Lake Louise, appeared to be on her way to another victory when she lost her balance heading into the final turn, her right leg buckling as she crashed into the safety netting. The American was eventually able to ski to the bottom of the course.

Vonn, aiming for her 78th World Cup victory, had been the fastest at each stage prior to the crash.

A second World Cup downhill will be held at Lake Louise on Saturday and Vonn, who has had numerous knee and leg injuries in her career, is on the schedule to compete.

