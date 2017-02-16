Channel NewsAsia

Hull fined 20,000 pounds for player misconduct at Arsenal

Hull City have been fined 20,000 pounds after admitting an FA misconduct charge for failing to control their players during their 2-0 Premier League defeat by Arsenal on Saturday.

REUTERS: Hull City have been fined 20,000 pounds after admitting an FA misconduct charge for failing to control their players during their 2-0 Premier League defeat by Arsenal on Saturday.

Hull's players were angered by referee Mark Clattenburg's decision not to send off Arsenal's Kieran Gibbs for a last-man foul on winger Lazar Markovic 10 minutes into the second half.

The club had accepted both the charge and the standard penalty for the offence, the FA said in a statement on Thursday.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru,; Editing by Neville Dalton)

- Reuters