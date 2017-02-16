Hull fined 20,000 pounds for player misconduct at Arsenal

REUTERS: Hull City have been fined 20,000 pounds after admitting an FA misconduct charge for failing to control their players during their 2-0 Premier League defeat by Arsenal on Saturday.

Hull's players were angered by referee Mark Clattenburg's decision not to send off Arsenal's Kieran Gibbs for a last-man foul on winger Lazar Markovic 10 minutes into the second half.

The club had accepted both the charge and the standard penalty for the offence, the FA said in a statement on Thursday.

