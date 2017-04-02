Hull get relegation lifeline as Ranocchia downs West Ham

REUTERS: HULL CITY 2 WEST HAM UNITED 1

Hull City's Andrea Ranocchia headed home a late winner as they beat West Ham United 2-1 at home on Saturday to boost their Premier League survival hopes and extend the visitors' winless streak to six matches.

Ranocchia met a corner from substitute Kamil Grosicki and flicked his header past Darren Randolph in the 85th minute to take 18th-placed Hull up to 27 points, provisionally level with Swansea City in 17th, ahead of the Welsh side's home game against Middlesbrough on Sunday.

West Ham striker Andy Carroll opened the scoring in the 18th minute when Hull centre back Curtis Davies misjudged Aaron Cresswell's ambitious cross and the towering forward controlled the ball on his chest and finished calmly past Eldin Jakupovic.

Hull had never lost a Premier League home game against West Ham and Andrew Robertson dragged them level with his 53rd-minute equaliser against the run of play, firing low past Randolph after fine interplay with the impressive Grosicki.

West Ham are on 33 points and will hope to secure their first league victory since early February at Arsenal on Wednesday when Hull host Middlesbrough in a relegation six-pointer.

