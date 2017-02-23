Hyundai motors to be S.League's new co-title sponsor

SINGAPORE: South Korean motoring giant Hyundai Motors was revealed as the new co-title sponsor for Singapore's top-tier football competition, the S.League, on Thursday (Feb 23).

It signed a two-year deal and the league will now be known as the Great Eastern-Hyundai S.League, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) said in a press release.

“We are delighted to welcome Hyundai Motors on board as co-title sponsors of the S.League. The fact that a leading multinational company like Hyundai is willing to back the league strongly and wants to be part of Singapore football shows the strength of the competition, and we are appreciative of their support,” said Mr Lim Kia Tong, president of the FAS Provisional Council, in the release.

It was earlier reported that the previous co-title sponsor, food and beverage company Yeo Hiap Seng, was reluctant to continue in the same capacity as they were unsure of the league's long-term plans.

The Great Eastern-Hyundai S.League will kick off its 22nd season on Sunday at the National Stadium @ Singapore Sports Hub with the Great Eastern Community Shield match between Albirex Niigata and Tampines Rovers.