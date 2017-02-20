Channel NewsAsia

Ibrahimovic fires Manchester United into FA Cup quarter-finals

Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic came off the bench to score the winner as they recovered from an early deficit to beat Championship strugglers Blackburn Rovers 2-1 away in the FA Cup fifth round on Sunday.

  • Posted 20 Feb 2017 02:25
Rovers, whose priority is to avoid relegation to English football's third tier, took the lead in the 17th minute through Danny Graham but Marcus Rashford levelled before halftime.

Twelve-times FA Cup winners United dominated the game after the break at Ewood Park but had to wait until the 75th minute for Ibrahimovic to slot the winner after being set free by a precise long pass delivered by fellow substitute Paul Pogba.

It was Swede Ibrahimovic's first goal in the FA Cup and 24th in all competitions this season.

Blackburn thought they had scrambled a late equaliser when Anthony Stokes poked the ball home but a linesman's flag cut short the celebrations.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)

- Reuters