Iguana courts trouble at Miami Open

SINGAPORE: Laughter and shrieks punctuated the usual smattering of applause at a tennis game in Florida after a wild iguana somehow found its way onto an electronic scoreboard at the Miami Open on Wednesday (Mar 22).



The reptile's appearance forced organisers to pause the match between Germany's Tommy Haas and Czech player Jiri Vesely, who reportedly "could not concentrate".

A video posted on the Miami Open's social media pages showed the umpire speaking to a seated Vesely, pleading for him to "forget about it, it's not a dangerous animal".

Iggy, Iggy, Iggy, can't you see?

Iggy, Iggy, Iggy, can't you see?

Keep off the tennis court, please.

Haas meantime, snapped up the photo opportunity, which he posted to Twitter with the words: "Special selfie ... Thanks for coming out to watch some tennis."



After basking in the limelight, the wily iguana escaped an official's hands and scampered right across the court to another scoreboard. It was finally cornered with a tennis court broom, grabbed by the tail and hauled through the gate.

Vesely eventually won the match, but Haas was in high spirits at the post-game conference, telling reporters: "Maybe the iguana got to know that it would be the last time I'd be playing here and it wanted to say hi ... It was pretty cool."

"It was nice for (Iggy) to stop by. Good-looking iguana," he added.

This is not the first time in recent times that a lizard has caused trouble at an international sporting event. Last year, a speedy monitor lizard dashed across the race track at the F1 night race in Singapore, startling Redbull's Max Verstappen.