Ill Kyrgios pulls out of quarterfinal clash with Federer

REUTERS: Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of his much anticipated quarterfinal showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday with suspected food poisoning.

The temperamental Australian too to twitter barely an hour before the scheduled noon start time at Indian Wells (1900 GMT)in California to make the announcement on Friday morning.

"I'm so sorry but I can't play today," he said. "After a restless night of being sick I have nothing left and to play a great champion like Roger, I need to be at my best to have a chance.

"I don't take these decisions lightly."

Australian Open champion Federer and big-serving Kyrgios have been the two most impressive players through the early rounds this week, and fans were anticipating a classic match.

Federer now advances to the semi-finals where he will take on the winner between American Jack Sock and Japan's Kei Nishikori.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina. Editing by Steve Keating)