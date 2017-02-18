Immaculate Shiffrin wins slalom gold for US

ST MORITZ, Switzerland: Mikaela Shiffrin won a record-equalling third successive world championship women's slalom title with two blistering runs on Saturday to secure a first gold medal for the United States at this year's event.

The 21-year from old from Vail, Colorado matched the accomplishment of German Christl Cranz who completed her treble in 1939, finishing a staggering 1.64 seconds ahead of home crowd favourite Wendy Holdener of Switzerland.

It was a second podium finish for overall World Cup leader Shiffrin who also took the silver medal in Thursday's giant slalom. Swede Frida Hansdotter climbed from fifth to third with a strong second run.

