Improved Spurs ready for Premier League challenge - Kane

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to compete for the Premier League title after putting the finishing touches to their squad late in the transfer window, striker Harry Kane has said.

REUTERS: Tottenham Hotspur are ready to compete for the Premier League title after putting the finishing touches to their squad late in the transfer window, striker Harry Kane has said.

Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs were back firing all cylinders during their 3-0 victory at Everton on Saturday after dropping five of their first six points at their temporary Wembley home.

With Davinson Sanchez, Serge Aurier and Fernando Llorente arriving in the final days of the window, Kane believes they finally have the squad to go one better after finishing behind champions Chelsea last season.

"People might not talk about us but that suits us. We will just get on with our job and we will keep producing performances like this," Kane, who scored on either side of Christian Eriksen's striker at Goodison Park, told reporters.

"We have left it late in the transfer market but we have got the players that we wanted and now we have got a good squad, a bulky squad.

"We play good football and we have been in the title race for the last couple of years. Come the business end in the second half of the season, we are normally thereabouts fighting for the title."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kane wants Spurs to deliver a statement of intent by securing qualification from a tough Champions League group this season.

Spurs, who were dumped out of the group stage last season, are drawn alongside holders Real Madrid, Cypriot champions Apoel Nicosia and Borussia Dortmund, who visit Wembley on Wednesday.

"We've got to test ourselves against the best if we want to be one of the top teams in Europe. You've got to see where you are, and all the lads are looking forward to it," he added.

"We didn't do great last year, so if we can get through this group, it will be a big statement for the club, considering Real Madrid and Dortmund are two of the biggest teams in Europe."

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)