Improved Swansea draw against Bournemouth

Nov 25: SWANSEA CITY 0 BOURNEMOUTH 0

Swansea City produced a vastly-improved performance and ended a run of four straight Premier League losses with a 0-0 draw against Bournemouth at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

Swansea midfielder Leroy Fer missed a chance to seal the win in the final 10 minutes, shooting straight at goalkeeper Asmir Begovic before missing with his second attempt while team mate Tammy Abraham had a penalty appeal denied late on.

Wilfried Bony provided the game's other talking point just before halftime when the Swansea striker curled a shot into the top corner but his effort was disallowed after Jordan Ayew was adjudged to have fouled defender Nathan Ake in the build-up.

Bournemouth began the game brightly but missed a chance to go ahead within two minutes as winger Marc Pugh scuffed Joshua King's low cross. Bournemouth sat back and allowed Swansea to grow in confidence but the hosts failed to make the most of their chances.

