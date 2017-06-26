India crush Windies by 105 runs in one-day international

REUTERS: Opening batsman Ajinkya Rahane notched a century, captain Virat Kohli scored 87 and India crushed West Indies by 105 runs in a lopsided one-day international in Trinidad on Sunday.

Rahane compiled 103 and shared in an opening stand of 114 with Shikhar Dhawan as India made 310 for five wickets off 43 overs in the rain-shortened match at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain.

West Indies never looked like reaching their target after losing two wickets in the first three overs, with pace bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar setting the visitors on the road to victory by dismissing Kieran Powell and Jason Mohammed for ducks.

Opener Shai Hope offered decent resistance with 81 off 88 balls as the home team finished on 205 for six, giving India a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, after the first game on Friday was shortened by rain and declared a draw.

Rahane did not make the India team for the recent Champions Trophy in England, but he grabbed his chance to impress the selectors.

"Didn't get an opportunity in the Champions Trophy, and I was hungry," he said.

"It's lovely to open with Shikhar. He's in great form, we understand each other's game really well. We complement each other. Wicket was slightly damp initially. We wanted to take our time initially, as well as play our shots."

Kohli, meanwhile, was enthusiastic about the depth of the India squad.

"It was a complete performance again," he said. "Jinks (Rahane) shows his mental strength, steps in and scores runs."

The third match will be played on Friday at North Sound on the island of Antigua.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Ian Ransom)