India declare first innings on 687-6
- Posted 10 Feb 2017 18:35
REUTERS: Hosts India piled up 687 for six before declaring their first innings after tea on day two of their one-off test against Bangladesh at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday.
Skipper Virat Kohli top-scored for India with 204, his fourth test double hundred, while Murali Vijay (108) and Wriddhiman Saha (106 not out) registered centuries.
Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers, claiming 3-156.
(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
- Reuters