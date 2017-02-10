India declare first innings on 687-6

REUTERS: Hosts India piled up 687 for six before declaring their first innings after tea on day two of their one-off test against Bangladesh at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday.

Skipper Virat Kohli top-scored for India with 204, his fourth test double hundred, while Murali Vijay (108) and Wriddhiman Saha (106 not out) registered centuries.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers, claiming 3-156.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)