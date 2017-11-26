India declare on 610-6, lead by 405

India declared their first innings on 610 for six, a commanding lead of 405, against Sri Lanka in the final session of the third day of the second test on Sunday.

Captain Virat Kohli topscored for the hosts with 213 while Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit Sharma also scored hundreds.

The first match of the three-test ended in a draw in Kolkata.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)