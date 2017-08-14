India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped

India have omitted batsman Yuvraj Singh and rested their frontline bowling attack for the limited-overs leg of the Sri Lanka tour, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Sunday.

The selectors made seven changes to the squad and have overlooked Yuvraj after the 35-year-old managed just 109 runs in his last six one-day international innings.

The visitors will also be without spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja along with pacemen Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami, who have been a part of the ongoing test series in Sri Lanka.

Middle-order batsman Manish Pandey was included in the 15-man squad after recovering from an injury and scoring 307 runs for the A team in South Africa last month.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma, who has been named the vice-captain, returned to the squad after being rested for the series against West Indies. KL Rahul was included in the limited-overs side for the first time since February.

Virat Kohli-led India will play five ODIs and one Twenty20 in Sri Lanka starting Aug. 20.

Full squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)